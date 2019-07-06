Nigeria knocks defending Champions Cameroun out of AFCON

Nigeria has knocked defending champions,Cameroun out of the African Cup of Nations football tournament  holding in Egypt.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria scored 3 goals to edge out  Cameroun in a pulsating match held in Alexandria.

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo opened the scoring.But Cameroun equalized  and went ahead  with a second goal before half time.

As the second half resumed, Nigeria came out smoking scoring two goals in quick succession.

Nigeria’s second goal was scored again by Ighalo while Arsenal’s Alex  Iwobi lobbed in a well taken pass to score Nigeria’s third goal.

With this victory, Nigeria has qualified for the quarter finals.




