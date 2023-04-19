Nigeria, Italy in closer ties as NAN, ANSA sign partnership deal

By Maureen Okon

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) says it is expanding its operation in news exchange after it signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoS) with Italian news agency, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), in Abuja.

ANSA, the leading news agency in Italy, is a not-for-profit cooperative founded in 1945 whose members and owners are 36 leading news organisations in the European country.

Its mission is the distribution of fair and objective news reports.

The Managing-Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle, signed the agreement for NAN, while the Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria, Mr Stefano De Leo, signed on behalf of ANSA at the NAN headquarters.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed virtually by the Chief Executive Officer of ANSA, Mr Stefano De Alessandri, and the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mr Mfawa Abam.

De Alessandri, in a remark, said that ANSA is a private news agency, adding that it is specifically a cooperative of 26 publishers of newspapers, magazines and the most important national and regional newspapers.

He added that ANSA had more than 500 employees, two-third of which are journalists, and with correspondents in more than 50 countries around the world.

“We do not publish only in Italian language, our websites publish news in English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese and German.

“We are at the same time a traditional news agency providing news wire, photo and videos services. We are trusted and respected in Italy.

“Currently, we have agreements with more than 70 international partners all across Europe, South America, Asia and Africa,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the agreement is the exchange of respective news wires with the possibility to use up to 50 news items per day of the partner agency for editorial production.

“I am very pleased to be here today to sign this agreement with NAN which is the first country by population in Africa and one of the most important in the continent.

“Starting from 2022, we are renewing our collaboration agreements with international news agencies and we also open new partnerships,” he said.

The CEO added that the agreement would enable both agencies to exchange videos, saying that the partnership would allow ANSA to improve coverage of events in Nigeria.

“This will improve our information offer for the large Nigerian community living in Italy.

“With more than 120,000 citizens in 2022, Nigeria has one of the largest foreign population in Italy.

“The agreement will allow our colleague and partner, NAN, to offer more news on Italy in Nigeria, hopefully bringing our countries even closer and enlarging the cooperation between both nations.

“Moreover, by way of this agreement, we will be able to provide access to our news feed to our respective Embassies, meaning that we will give our news feed to the Nigerian Embassy in Rome and NAN will do the same with our embassy in Nigeria.”

Responding, Ponle said that the agreement was a step in the right direction as it would unveil great possibilities of news exchange between both agencies.

The managing director described NAN as the country’s largest content provider and national purveyor of information, with 36 state offices and 26 district offices.

Ponle added that NAN had Nigeria as its focus and Africa as the centerpiece of its reportage.

“Today’s signing of news exchange agreement with ANSA marks another defining phase in our continued engagements with like-minded institutions.

“It is my hope and belief that this landmark event will signal the beginning of a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship.

“To leverage on its octopoidal reach, NAN also has news exchange partnerships with leading international wire agencies such as Rueters of United Kingdom, Deutsch Presse-Agentur of Germany, Xinhua of China and Sputnik of Russia.

“Others are Yonhap (South Korea), Asian News International (India), Anadolu (Turkey) and Bulgaria News Agency (Bulgaria).

“This is just a chip of the global experiences we are bringing into the partnership agreement with ANSA. The aim is to foster a new and positive order in global reportage,” he said.

Also speaking, Mbam said that the signing of the agreement demonstrates the importance of what Nigeria and Italy attached to their existing relations and commitment to strengthening it.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria welcomes this development and the close collaboration which will enhance the quality of news delivery and lead to further initiatives that will add value to the development of both agencies in years to come.

“Therefore, I will like to assure you of the readiness of the Nigerian Embassy in Italy to provide all necessary support for the successful implementation of this agreement,” he said.

The Italian ambassador said that the agreement would strengthen the already existing relationship between Nigeria and Italy.

He added that the exchange of information and knowledge was key with Nigeria as the giant of Africa.

“Today is an important day because, as an African saying goes, if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together.

“Having ANSA and NAN working together is the right step in the right direction,” he said. (NAN)