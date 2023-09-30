Nigeria is on path of greatness in spite challenges- Lawan

By Kingsley Okoye

Former President of Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, says Nigeria is on the path to greatness, in spite of its current challenges.

Lawan said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo in Abuja on Saturday.

“Nigeria is a force to reckon with, having become the bastion for propagation of democratic ideals within and beyond Africa,” he said.

“I congratulate Nigerians as we mark the country’s 63rd Independence.

“As a country blessed with so much natural resources and talented citizens, it is safe to say that Nigeria is undoubtedly on the path to greatness in spite of some of the challenges it might be going through at the moment.

“Nigeria has so much to show for the years it has existed as an independent nation.

” In Africa and beyond, our dear country stands tall in the comity of nations, we have become the nexus for the promotion of Democratic ideals,” he said.

Lawan added: “The administration of President Bola Tinubu since assuming leadership, has initiated some laudable policies to bring about a turnaround in the economic fortunes of our dear nation.

“Although the results and benefits might not be immediate, but Nigerians can be rest assured that the effect of these policies do not have the overwhelming capacity to withstand the long term benefits, if these policies by the Federal Government are sustained and implemented, accordingly.”

Lawan urged the administration to follow through on the implementation of ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ in a way that guarantee good governance and deliver on the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“Indeed, there’s hope at the end of the tunnel,” Lawan said.(NAN)

