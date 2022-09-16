Nigeria is Now your Home, President Buhari tells 286 Foreigners Conferred with Citizenship 

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred citizenship by naturalization and registration on 286 deserving foreigners who have met all conditions and requirements as contained in Chapter 3 Section 26 and 27 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



The conferment was performed by the President at the 2022 Conferment of Nigerian Citizenship by Naturalisation and Registration, an event organised by the Ministry of Interior at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.



He told the awardees that Nigeria is now their new home, adding that they now enjoy privileges and rights as Nigerians as well as obligations and responsibilities as citizens of great nation.



“Nigeria is now your home and your pride. You must abide by its constitution and especially the oath of allegiance and the national pledge. Nigeia’s cultures, traditions and values are now to be embraced by you all. I congratulate you all”, Buhari emphasised.



On the process and qualification to be conferred with Nigerian citizenship, Buhari commended the Ministry of Interior for adhering ‘strictly’ to standard procedures and transparency with which the entire process was done. He said further that this is in line with his administration’s adherence to transparency ideals to conduct any fo of exercise.



“This is in line with our efforts to eradicate statelessness by the year 2024 as the National Action Plan was launched in 2020. Granting citizenship to deserving foreigners is an indication of our commitment which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior”, Buhari said.



Earlier, the Hon Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in his address congratulated the awardees while charging them to be good citizens and continued to make impact in lives of their fellow Nigerians. He reminded them that being Nigerians place huge responsibilities on them as they also enjoy same rights and privileges.



Aregbesola said further that Federal Government is working hard to eradicate statelessness as Nigeria has made such commitment which is being demonstrated with action as seen today.



Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore read citations of selected and notable awardees with varying achievements and contributions to different communities across Nigeria. Belgore congratulated them and charged them all to be good citizens.



While delivering her welcome address, the Director, Citizenship and Business, Moremi Soyinka-Onijala said standard procedures were adopted to make recommendations to President Buhari on awardees.

In chorus, the awardees recited the Oath of Allegiance and the Nigerian National Pledge in a symbolic manner to renounce their initial nationalities and embrace Nigeria.

The event also witnessed the presentation of certificates of citizenship to all 286 awardees.

Dignitaries at the event included Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and host of other personalities.

