The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has assured Nigerians that “in spite the security challenges we are facing now, Nigeria is in safe hands’’.

The minister gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja when the traditional ruler of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti paid him a courtesy visit.

“We must never succumb to the apocalyptic or doomsday predictions about our country because they won’t come to pass.

“It is also important for our leaders at all levels to give the people message of hope instead of making comments that can only aggravate tension,’’ he said.

Mohammed specifically appealed to traditional rulers in the country to work with their state governments to ensure peace and security.

“Traditional rulers are indispensable to the maintenance of peace and security in their domain.

“That is why they cannot and must not be ignored, as we seek to restore peace and security across the country,’’ he said.

The minister told the traditional ruler, who came to seek partnership on tourism development in his domain, that there could be no successful tourism without security.

He promised to put Esa Cave and “Okuta Abanijorin’’, two natural tourist sites in Iyin-Ekiti, on the national and global map to attract tourists.

On his part, Oba Ajakaiye assured the minister of his passion and commitment to the peaceful co-existence of the country.

He also stressed that tapping the natural tourist sites in his domain would boost the economy of the town, Ekiti state and the country at large. (NAN)

