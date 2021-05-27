Nigeria is in safe hands – Lai Mohammed

The Minister Information and , Alhaji Lai Mohammed has assured Nigerians that “in spite the we are facing now, Nigeria is in safe hands’’.

The minister gave the assurance on Thursday when the traditional ruler Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, the Oluyin Iyin-Ekiti paid him a courtesy visit.

“We never succumb the apocalyptic or doomsday predictions about our country because they won’t come pass.

“It is also important for our leaders at all levels give the people message hope instead making comments that can only aggravate tension,’’ he said.

Mohammed specifically appealed in the country work with their governments ensure peace and security.

are indispensable to the maintenance of peace and security in their domain.

“That is why they and not be ignored, as we seek to peace and security across the country,’’ he said.

The minister told the traditional ruler, who came to seek partnership on tourism development in his domain, that there could be no successful tourism without security.

He promised to put Esa Cave and “Okuta Abanijorin’’, two natural tourist sites in Iyin-Ekiti, on the national and global map to attract tourists.

On his part, Oba Ajakaiye assured the minister of his passion and commitment to the peaceful co- of the country.

He also stressed that tapping the natural tourist sites in his domain would boost the economy of the town, Ekiti and the country at large. (NAN)

