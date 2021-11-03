Nigeria International Travel Portal undergoes systems upgrade, says PSC

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, says the Nigeria International Travel Portal (www.nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) will be undergoing a system’s upgrade between Nov. 2 and 4.

This is contained in a statement, signed by Mr Boss Mustapha, Chairman, PSC on COVID-19, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that inbound passengers are required to present evidence of negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival to Nigeria, alongside evidence of a pre-booked repeat test (Only bookable via the NCDC NITP Portal).

Some users are reporting of the error service unavailable, “The server is temporarily unable to service your request due to maintenance downtime or capacity problems. Please try again later.”

They said that the unavailability of Nigeria International Travel Portal poses a serious challenge that will have a far-reaching ramification for Nigeria’s efforts towards containing the spread of COVID-19, as the portal continues to be unavailable for outbound and inbound passengers.

According to Mustapha, the PSC wishes to inform the general public that the Nigeria International Travel Portal (www.nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) will be undergoing system upgrade between Nov. 2 and 4, 2021.

“As a result, travelers may experience intermittent down times during this period. Travelers are encouraged to log on to the portal at their earliest convenience as well as make multiple attempts if they experience difficulty.

“However, the public should note that alternative arrangement has been made to manually register passengers who are not able to register on the portal upon arrival in Nigeria,” he said.

The chairman said that the PSC sincerely regrets the inconvenience this might have caused outbound and inbound passengers. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...