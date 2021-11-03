Nigeria International Travel Portal undergoes systems upgrade, says PSC

Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, says Nigeria International Travel Portal (www.nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) will be undergoing a system’s upgrade between Nov. 2 and 4.

This is contained in a statement, signed by Mr Mustapha, Chairman, PSC on COVID-19, and Secretary to Government of Federation, made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that inbound passengers are required to present evidence of negative test result upon arrival to Nigeria, alongside evidence of a pre-booked repeat test (Only bookable via NCDC NITP Portal).

Some users are reporting of error service unavailable, “ server is temporarily unable to service your request due to maintenance downtime or capacity problems. Please try again later.”

They said that unavailability of Nigeria International Travel Portal poses a serious challenge that will have a far-reaching ramification for Nigeria’s efforts towards containing spread of COVID-19, as portal continues to be unavailable for outbound and inbound passengers.

According to Mustapha, PSC wishes to inform general public that Nigeria International Travel Portal (www.nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) will be undergoing system upgrade between Nov. 2 and 4, 2021.

“As a result, travelers may experience intermittent down times during this period. Travelers are encouraged to log on to the portal at earliest convenience as well as make multiple attempts if they experience difficulty.

“However, the public should note that alternative arrangement been made to manually passengers are not able to on the portal upon arrival in Nigeria,” he said.

The chairman said that the PSC sincerely regrets the inconvenience this might have caused outbound and inbound passengers. (NAN)

