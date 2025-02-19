Nigeria installs new passport printers in Atlanta, New York consulates

The Ministry of Interior says new passport printers have been installed in Nigeria’s Atlanta and New York consulates to ease passport applications.

By Kelechi Ogunleye

A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the Minister of Interior’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Babatunde Alao, stated that the devices were delivered and installed on Feb.18.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the installation followed a petition by Nigerians in diaspora, calling on the attention of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to ease the process of passport application in the U.S.

According to the media aide, the minister stated that with deployment of the new printers, Nigerians in Atlanta and New York can expect faster and more efficient passport application process.

Tunji-Ojo said the ministry remained committed to innovation and improved service delivery.

“The installation of these new printers demonstrates our dedication to addressing the needs of Nigerians at home and abroad.

“The ongoing reforms, including the Abuja Passport Personalisation Centre and the expansion of contactless solutions to cover more regions will further enhance service efficiency,” he said.

He added that the development reflected the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.(NAN)