Nigeria Info FM announces death of Deborah Ohamara

The death has occurred of Ms Deborah Ohamara, a staff and host of Sunny Side on Nigeria Info 95.1 in Abuja.

A statement by Nigeria Info FM said she died on Monday from complications resulting from a fatal car accident involving her vehicle and a truck on Saturday, January 13, 2024, along Airport Road in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The Management and Staff of Info FM Limited, owners of Nigeria Info FM, sadly announce the unfortunate demise of Deborah Ohamara, which occurred on Monday, January 15, 2024.

“Until her unfortunate demise, Ms Ohamara, fondly called Debbie, was a staff and host of Sunny Side on Nigeria Info 95.1 in Abuja.

“Deborah will be fondly remembered by the organization for her dedication, passion, unassuming smile and undeniable candour.

“Debbie died from complications resulting from a fatal car accident involving her vehicle and a truck on Saturday, January 13, 2024, along Airport Road in Abuja.

“Attempts to save her life at the National Hospital proved abortive as her condition was unexpectedly pronounced critical on Monday by the medical team.

“Nigeria Info will forever be thankful to late Debbie for her work ethic and the values she brought to the fore in our quest for transformative broadcasting.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, the statement said.

