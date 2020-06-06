Nigeria, India deepen bilateral defence cooperation

Share the news













The Nigerian Government and India have moved to deepen the existing mutually beneficial bilateral Defence Co-operation at ministerial levels between the two countries.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, Mr Mohammed Abdulkadri, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Abdulkadri said that the indications to this move emerged during the India’s High Commissioner, Abhay Thankur, courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), in his office.

He said that while hosting the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Magashi raised the issue of bilateral interest to the two countries.

He said the discussion between the representatives of the two countries was done behind closed doors.

”The highly classified and restricted matters that are strategic to common interest of the two countries were witnessed by Senior Military Officers and some Principal Personnel of the Ministry and the Indian Defence Adviser, Colonel Cachin Dubey.

“It is on record that the two countries Armed Forces enjoy Defence co-operation in the areas of training and exchange of Military programmes as captured in the Memorandum of Understanding,” he said. (NAN)

