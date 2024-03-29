Nigeria in good hands, says Abiodun, congratulates Tinubu at 72



Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has described President Bola Tinubu as a democrat and visionary leader who remained passionately committed to the emergence of Nigeria as an economic power house.

Abiodun said this in a congratulatory message to the President on his 72nd birthday, on Friday.

He said Tinubu remained the right man to lead the country at the period of economic crisis among other issues that were facing the nation.

The governor noted that since his assumption of office on May 29, the president had demonstrated astuteness, resilience and a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people.

He said the president was worth celebrating because of his commitment to nation-building, adding that he had devoted his whole life to serving humanity.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

” This milestone is not only a celebration of a remarkable life well-lived but also an opportunity to acknowledge the president’s exceptional contributions to the growth and development of our great nation, Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has undeniably proven himself as a formidable politician, a visionary leader and a champion of democracy.

” His unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance has left an indelible mark on our nation’s political landscape,” he said.

Abiodun explained that Tinubu’s leadership style had been instrumental in raising the hopes of Nigerians for a better future.

“As we commemorate this special day, we recognise your unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society, your relentless pursuit of justice and your passion for empowering the people.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join millions of Nigerians in wishing our President good health, happiness and continued success in his quest to bequeath to Nigerians a country of our dreams,” the governor said.(NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal