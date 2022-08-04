Nigeria ID4D partners Disability Commission

…As NCPWD Laments Fake Disability Trend

The Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project says it is committed to partnering with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) in the implementation of the project.

Project Coordinator of Nigeria Digital ID4D, Musa Odole Solomon disclosed this at a courtesy call on the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Wednesday.

According to him, “it is a constituency that the Nigeria Digital ID4D project is very particular about.”

“The project had since identified the NCPWD as an important ecosystem partner, hence this visit. The Nigeria Digital ID4D is interested in promoting inclusion of marginalized groups because of the realization that historically, ID systems often lead to exclusion due to logistics and social stigma which may hinder participation of women and persons with disability.”

Continuing, he stressed that “The project will establish a national consultation mechanism, to sustain dialogue with stakeholders and marginalized groups, in order to receive feedback that would improve project implementation.”

“The aim of the project is to strengthen the foundational ID system, and in the process improve national data protection, bolster Nigeria’s digital economy and close the inclusion gaps in access to identification and related key services, while fostering inclusion for marginalized groups, such as persons living with disability, the rural poor, among others.”

“The project shall facilitate the development of mechanisms for continuous capture of biometric data for those living with disability.”

“We therefore seek your collaboration and active participation in the project implementation process.”

Responding, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu expressed delight at the visit, describing it as timely.

He mentioned Identity as a major challenge of persons living with disability in Nigeria, even as he called on the project to come to their rescue.

Lalu lamented a trend that he described as “persons with fake disability” in Nigeria, calling on relevant authorities to rise to the occasion.

“I am happy that you chose to make us a special institution. You are coming at the right time. One of the major problems we have with accessing services is identification. Again, we have started having persons with fake disabilities in Nigeria. Collaborating with Nigeria Digital ID4D will help to solve our problems, particularly, in the area of identification and verification. We are very open to partner with you.”

Those on the Nigeria ID4D delegation were: the Project Coordinator, Musa Odole Solomon, Internal Communications Manager, Dr. Walter Duru, External Communications Manager, Mouktar Adamu and Social Safeguards Officer, Seunayo Adebayo.

Others were: Social Accountability Officer, Aminu Abdulrahman; Communication Assistant, Mika’il Muhammad and Stakeholders Engagement Manager, Helen Nkemakolam-Ekeh.

Nigeria Digital Identification for Development is a Nigerian project, jointly funded by the World Bank, European Investment Bank and French Development Agency.

