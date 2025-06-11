‎Nigeria Hosts Landmark UN Tourism Summit, Calls for African Cultural Renaissance,  Sustainable Growth

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎Nigeria made a powerful call for a continental shift towards tourism-led economic development as it hosted the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) in Abuja.



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎Nigeria made a powerful call for a continental shift towards tourism-led economic development as it hosted the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) in Abuja.



‎



‎The high-profile summit, attended by ministers, delegates from 51 African nations, and global tourism leaders, emphasized innovation, sustainability, and African cultural identity as key to unlocking the continent’s economic potential.



‎



‎In his keynote address, President Bola Tinubu represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima described tourism not only as an engine of economic growth but as a “catalyst for social understanding and a reach that unites cultures.”



‎



‎“Tourism is more than traveling to visit historical sites, waterfalls, mountains, and parks. It is an engine of local economies… transformed by technology and creativity,” Tinubu said, urging African nations to “redefine their global identity through the vibrance of their people, rich cultural heritage, and natural endowments.”



‎



‎With a focus on “Boosting Social Impact and Education on Tourism through AI, Innovation and Creative Industries”, the conference highlighted how Africa, despite its cultural wealth, captures less than 5% of global tourism and less than 1% of creative economy exports.



‎



‎Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, in a compelling address, declared,“The 21st century demands that we build economies not just from the ground, but from the soul… This is not a deficit of talent, but of investment, visibility, and systems.”



‎



‎The Minister detailed a series of ambitious public-private initiatives including the recently launched MEFA Arena in Abuja and the Lagos Arena—developed in partnership with global entertainment giants such as Oak View Group and Live Nation—to turn Nigeria into a hub for live entertainment and cultural tourism.



‎



‎Additionally, Nigeria’s seasonal tourism calendar under the “Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere” banner, aims to turn major cultural events like Naija Season, Detty December, and Homecoming East into predictable economic opportunities that drive flights, hotel stays, and small business growth.



‎



‎The government also introduced the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIco), which will convert heritage assets into commercial and sustainable destinations using innovative PPP (public-private partnership) models.



‎



‎Calling for continental cooperation, President Tinubu advocated for policies that promote eco-friendly tourism and regional integration.



‎



‎“The government cannot build the sector alone. We need strategic partnerships with the private sector and regional bodies like the African Union and UN Tourism,” he said. “Let us rise—together.”



‎



‎In a passionate contribution, Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), emphasized the untapped potential of Abuja as a cultural and digital creative hub for West Africa.



‎



‎“FCT is a microcosm of Nigeria, home to diverse cultures, natural attractions, and talents that deserve global recognition,” she said. “My vision is to see Abuja become not just an administrative center but a beacon for cultural tourism and digital creativity.”



‎



‎As Chair of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Kingibe also brought gender inclusion to the fore.



‎



‎“Women and girls are central to the tourism and creative economies—yet many remain underrepresented and under-resourced. As we champion AI and innovation, we must intentionally support women through education, financing, and platforms that celebrate their voices,” she urged.



‎



‎Kingibe noted that the digital transformation of tourism—from immersive AI technologies to global storytelling platforms—is reshaping how Nigeria is experienced and valued, especially by the youth.



‎



‎“Today’s gathering is a chance to amplify the voices of grassroots innovators, to generate actionable strategies, and to place women and youth at the heart of our development agenda,” she said. “Africa is not just participating in digital tourism—we are shaping it.”



‎



‎UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili praised Nigeria’s natural and cultural assets, while emphasizing the need to raise global awareness:



‎



‎“Many people know Bollywood, but not Nollywood. They don’t know that Nigeria has one of the biggest cultural assets in the world—music, film, food, fashion, and people,” he said. “Africa is closer to the world than we think—geographically and culturally. United, we can go far.”



‎



‎Pololikashvili also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their leadership and prioritization of tourism as a tool for post-oil transformation.



‎



‎The summit is expected to yield key regional initiatives including:



‎



‎”Integrated visa regimes for easier intra-African travel



‎



‎”Joint marketing campaigns to boost regional tourism visibility



‎



‎”Cross-border tourism corridors and infrastructure investments



‎



‎”Training programs for local tour operators, artisans, and digital creators”.



‎



‎As discussions continue through June 13 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, stakeholders from across the continent are expected to forge new partnerships aimed at driving tourism-led economic inclusion, creative sector expansion, and sustainable development goals.



‎



‎“The 20th century was powered by hydrocarbons,” the Minister concluded. “The 21st will be powered by human imagination.”



‎



‎



‎



‎