Nigeria holds bilateral talk with Czech Republic, reiterates commitment to national security

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has assured on Federal Government’s ceaseless efforts to secure the country against all forms of infractions affecting peace in the Country.

General Magashi stated this when the Ambassador of Czech Republic to Nigeria Zdenek Krejci paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Ship House Abuja.

He said the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari will stop at nothing to restore peace in the country as a matter of top Priority.

On the request of Czech Republic Ambassador to Nigeria to deepen Defence Cooperation with the country, he recalled that five working templates inform of Memorandum of Understanding, MoU are before the two Countries.

While appreciating the Czech Republic for identifying with the efforts of the Country to end insecurity at this time, the Defence Minister gave a proviso that doing business with Nigeria in the area of technology transfer and procurement must be on Government-to- Government basis.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Czech Republic to Nigeria who has concurrent accreditations to nine other countries Zdenek Krejci thanked the Defence Minister for the audience.

Ambassador Krejci who was accompanied on the Courtesy call by Beata Matusikova harped on the bilateral request to grow the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON, Training and Procurement of Military equipment.

The interface between the two Countries was witnessed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni, the Director Joint Services Department, JSD, Olu Mustapha, the Special Adviser Technical Major General Ahmed Tijani Jibrin and the Principal General Staff Officer, Brigadier General Mohammed Baba Habeeb Manu.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

