Nigeria has potential to be world’s biggest economy — Bauchi Gov.

By Peter Amine

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed says Nigeria has the potential to become the world’s biggest economy if properly developed.



Mohammed who has made his intention to contest for president on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said this in Jos on Saturday while soliciting for the votes of Plateau delegates.



According to the governor, Nigeria is blessed with rich natural and human resources that are yet to be fully tapped.



The presidential hopeful said that Nigeria need someone that could take it on the challenging journey to restore its status among the comity of nations.



“You are in charge of your destiny as delegates because you know all of us and our capacities.



“Nigeria has surrendered its sovereignty to foreign countries in the name of borrowing, we need someone that can rescue our sovereignty.



“We use almost all that we generate in NNPC to settle foreign debts,” he said.



The former FCT minister, said that he had defeated incumbent governors more than once, adding that he had the capacity to win if given the mandate as PDP flag bearer.



The presidential aspirant said that he would secure and boost the country’s image in the comity of nations.



According to him, his experience as an administrator, senator and minister has exposed him to different nationalities from whom he has benefitted a lot and intends to use it to the nation’s advantage.



The former senator said that he had trustworthy friends all across the country and would work with intelligent people who would assist him in transforming Nigeria.



Mohammed who described himself as a detribalised Nigerian, said that PDP had qualified aspirants and that he would support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate if in case he did not clinch the ticket.



“Don’t give your mandate to someone that will be lamenting instead of winning the election for PDP,” he said.



The Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr Chris Hassan described Mohammed as a good neighbour.



Hassan said that as delegates, they would assess all the aspirants with a view to picking one that was most suitable for the country. (NAN)

