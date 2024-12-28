Nigeria has no intention of destabilising Niger – Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has categorically denied accusations that Nigeria intended to sabotage or destabilise Niger Republic, as alleged by its leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Ribadu made this statement in an interview with BBC Hausa, which was provided to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on Friday in Abuja.

Ribadu described Tchiani’s claims as surprising and disturbing, emphasising that the allegations were baseless and unfounded.

He pointed out that Nigeria had always maintained peaceful relations with its neighbours, including Cameroon, Benin Republic, and Chad.

“Why would we suddenly have a reason to be in conflict with Niger? It simply doesn’t make sense,” Ribadu stated.

The NSA also rejected the allegation that Nigeria was hosting a French military base, stating that Nigeria had no history of hosting foreign military bases.

He noted that even the United Kingdom, Nigeria’s former coloniser, had never attempted to establish a base in the country.

“Nigeria firmly resisted an attempt by the U.S. to set up a base (AFRICOM) within our borders,” he added.

Ribadu further clarified that Niger had hosted foreign military bases, including one established by the U.S., which was recently expelled.

He dismissed the claim that France was using Nigerian territory to launch an attack on Niger as “implausible and baseless,” stressing that such an event would not happen.

“How could it even happen?” he questioned.

According to Ribadu, Nigeria’s relationship with France is based on economic cooperation, not military collaboration.

He urged Niger’s leadership to reconsider its stance on severing ties with France, stressing that doing so would bring more challenges.

He also called on Niger to reconsider its desire to withdraw from the joint military campaign in the Lake Chad region, noting that such a move would only create additional security issues for both countries.

Ribadu emphasised that Nigeria and Niger face shared security challenges, including terrorism and banditry.

“Niger must recognise that we share a common enemy. The same terrorism and banditry that plague Niger also threaten Nigeria. This shared challenge calls for closer cooperation between our nations,”he said.

He assured Niger that Nigeria had no intentions of destabilising the country and reiterated that the relationship with France was strictly economic.

“We will not allow our country to be used as a tool for destabilising Niger.

“We hope that Niger’s leadership will understand this and work with us as allies and brothers to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ribadu said. (NAN)