Nigeria has all it takes to surmount challenges, says Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Head of State of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, has expressed optimism that Nugeria can surmount all her present challenges and come out a better nation.

Abubakar made the assertion Thursday at the launch of the Book titled,”The Making of Modern Nigeria”, published by The Sun Publishing Company Limited.

He expressed delight to be part of the unveiling of what he described as the rich heritage of “our country engraved in an indelible form”.

He acknowledged that Nigeria is going through some challenges, he however maintained optimism that the country has what it takes to surmount its challenges.

He said,”Few days from today, our country will be celebrating its 63rd independence anniversary.It has been 63 years of continuous efforts at making the country better and for us a nation to achieve our full potential. We have seen the good. We have seen the bad. And we have hope for the best in the future.

“Nigeria is, no doubt going through some challenges. No matter what we think or say, this prevailing atmosphere of faltering steps, great anxiety, and recrimination is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is a natural phenomenon.

“The good news is that we have all it takes to surmount all our challenges and press forward to a better Nigeria. To achieve this, all hands must be on deck to change our trajectory and make it possible for Nigeria to take its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“A necessary first step to the much desired progress, is to examine how the past was charted. This is where the book we are unveiling today, The Making of Modern Nigeria – From the Pre-Colonial Era Till Date, becomes auspicious. When we know about Nigeria, we will have invaluable insights to understanding the present day challenges and the way out of the quagmire. Doing so uncannily reminds us of the exhortation of the great Chinese Philosopher, Confuscius: “Study the past if you must defied the future”.

“Knowing Nigeria’s rich past and its present will serve as a spring board for us to work for the realization of our collective aspiration in the no distant future. I believe that the Nigeria of our dreams is possible when we contribute our quota with every sense of patriotism and nationalism.

“It is commendable that this book is dedicated to “Nigeria’s founding fathers and those who believe that some good will still come out of the country”. Our generation has played its part for the making of a modern Nigeria. It is therefore for today’s and the future generations to play their roles for the making of a supersonic Nigeria.

The Elder Statesman noted that every effort at chronicling Nigeria’s past is in itself a tour de force of what was, what is, and what can be.

He recalled that Nigeria was a notable beacon of hope for the black race in the pre- independence era.

“Its achievement of independence on October 1, 1960, was both inspirational and reassuring for a host of Africa countries and indeed the larger global community. Post independence Nigeria has continued to struggle for enduring success in an increasingly complex and competitive world.

“It behoves on each and every one of us as Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to join hands in making Nigeria better and greater.

“This we can do by ensuring, peace reigns in our Country, being each other’s keeper. We should also support our Security Agencies in whatever way we can.

“The Sun Publishing Company, by this book, that we are here to unveil, has played its own part creditably. It is left for us here and those not here to not only acquire the book but also read it, in order to understand Nigeria and Nigerians. I have no hesitation whatsoever in commend this book to you,” he said.

