Nigeria has 1,504 active COVID-19 cases as at June 11, says NCDC

June 12, 2021



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC)  the number of active -19 cases in the country Nigeria stands at 1,504, as at June 11, 2021,indicating a slight jump from the 1,497 recorded early on Friday.

The NCDC, who made this known via its verified website on Saturday, also stated that 24 new infections and zero deaths were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the NCDC as saying that the new -19 infections were registered in five states, Lagos (12), Gombe (6), FCT (2), Kaduna (2), and Rivers (2).

It noted that the cumulative  in the country was now 167,051 cases, with 163, 430 cases discharged and 2117 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the public health , a multi-sectoral emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, to coordinate the response activities.

Similarly, the country had also conducted over two million since the first case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020, the NCDC said. (NAN)

