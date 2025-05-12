Nigeria harmonising laws to boost cross-border trade – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria is harmonising its laws to make cross-border commerce more seamless, secure, and scalable.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Shettima said this on Monday while inaugurating the oversight committee for the Fourth African Union (AU) Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Forum, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu recently approved the committee to organise the AU MSME Forum, which is scheduled to take place in Abuja from June 23 to 27.

Shettima stated that the Tinubu administration was determined to lead in shaping Africa’s digital trade landscape.

“We have reformed. We have invested. And we are resolved to see this transformation through.

“This forum is indispensable. It provides the blueprint, the platform, and the partnerships that will empower African MSMEs to become the heartbeat of our economic renewal,” he said.

The Vice President emphasised that the administration had taken bold steps to build digital infrastructure to connect MSMEs across Africa.

He noted that more than 83 per cent of employment in Africa lied within the informal sector, and the continent was rich in ideas and digital innovation, providing a unique opportunity to compete globally.

He highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Negotiating Forum and alignment of national policies on investment, digital trade, and competition.

He also mentioned the creation of a Technology Export and Digital Trade Desk to support Nigerian entrepreneurs in exporting digital goods and services.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President and Chair of the organising committee, Sen. Ibrahim Hadeija, said the forum would facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration on MSME development across Africa.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, noted that Nigeria hosting the event reflected growing international confidence in the country.

Sen. John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry and committee member, lauded the administration for prioritising MSME growth, acknowledging their vital role in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and national development.

He assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure a successful event.

Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSME, Mr Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, who serves as committee secretary, pledged to deliver a world-class forum that reflected the Tinubu administration’s commitment.

He confirmed that preparations were on track for the opening ceremony on June 23.(NAN)