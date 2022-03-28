Nigeria/Ghana Match: Runsewe rolls out 500 free tickets

By Taiye Olayemi

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) is giving out 500 free tickets to 500 football fans to watch the Nigeria/ Ghana match slated for tomorrow, March 29, 2022.

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of NCAC who doubles as the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Runsewe said that this was to encourage football lovers watch the match between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

He said that the wearing of the national colour of green-white-green will be a condition for the issuance of the tickets to potential beneficiaries at the old parade ground.

”Sports is a unifying factor in the country, sports and culture are veritable ingredients for the development of any nation,” he said.

According to Runsewe, the NCAC mobilised three million online-culture-friendly fans that supported the Super Eagles during the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018.

He noted that the NCAC also engendered the mobilisation of 10million virtual supporters for the Super Eagles during the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Runsewe urged Nigerians to put the early exit of the Super Eagles from the AFCON 2021 behind them and support the squad to qualify for the World Cup.

” It is time we put behind us the early exit of the Super Eagles from the AFCON and stay focused by supporting Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

” We cannot continue to talk about the Super Eagles not going far in the tournament after showing so much promise at the group stage” he said.

The NCAC boss said that there was the need for Nigerians to give maximum support to the national team so that they could qualify for the world cup competition that would be hosted by Qatar.

He said that this would serve as a good platform to once again market Nigeria’s rich and diverse culture, arts and crafts which would further attract global patronage.

According to him, this will translate to massive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the country even after the fiesta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the twomreams played goalless when they met in Ghana last week for the first leg of the match. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

