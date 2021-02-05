Nigeria, France collaborate to make power institute world class- DG

Mr Ahmed Nagode, Director-General, National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), says Nigeria and France are collaborating to make the institute world class.

Nagode told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that the bilateral agreement was signed in 2016 by the two countries to improve vocational training in the power sector.

According to him, it is an agreement between NAPTIN and Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) under the Ministry of Finance.

“We have already contacted the project and programme management team and they are working with us in some critical areas like corporate governance

“This is to ensure that instructional assessment is carried out and NAPTIN becomes a world class vocational institute.

‘’This is a very massive project that involves massive infrastructure development,’’ Nagode said.

He said that the project team had started the procurement exercise based on best practice.

“This will lead to more laboratories, equipment, more training demonstration plans that will make Nigeria the hub of vocational training in Africa,’’ Nagode said.

According to him, the project will effectively check foreign trainings in the power sector as well as allow other African countries train in Nigeria.

“It will also help us to bring in more courses based on technological need of the present day world, more demonstration plants to NAPTIN and by extension Africa.

“It will also afford us the opportunity to train our instructors through the best trainers and this is an area I am very delighted about because you need to go out to train people for excellence,’’ he said.

Nagode added that the agreement would significantly transform vocational training in the power sectors and build skills of young Nigerians to be self employed,’’ he said. (NAN)