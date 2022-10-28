Nigeria first in ECOWAS to comply with FARI recommendations-Minister

By Sylvester Thompson

Dr Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation(STI) said Nigeria ranked first in the ECOWAS sub region to substantially comply with the recommendations of the African Forum on Research and Innovation(FARI).

This is contained in a press statement issued by Josephine Ademu, Assistant Chief Information Officer, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in Abuja on Friday.

She said Mrs Monilola Udoh, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry representing the Minister disclosed this at the South West zonal dialogue between government and stakeholders in the STI ecosystem in Lagos on Thursday

The dialogue was for the establishment of Technology and Innovation Centers (TICs).

The minister said the benefits of the TICs included finding the best way to ensure that products and services in Nigeria were made to compete with the very best in the world.

Also, to improve on the present understanding of the role of STI in the socioeconomic development of Nigeria by the general public, towards moving Nigeria to knowledge based economy.

Another benefit was the reduction and stoppage of the present research and development work in Nigeria being carried out in silos.

The minister said that under the 2022 Revised STI Policy, Nigeria was geared towards having a large, strong, diversified, sustainable and competitive economy.

He assured that talents and energies of people would be harnessed and responsibly exploit natural endowments to guarantee a high standard of living for Nigerians by 2030.

Mamora added that in line with Presidential Executive Order 5, STI policy of 2022 and the Abuja adopted recommendations of the FARI, the protection of researchers, inventors and innovators was assured.

According to him, they would be protected with legal frameworks such as issuance of patent and other intellectual property rights.

Mamora expressed optimism that the next phase of dialogue that would take place in the North West, South South and North Eastern zones of the country would support the development of the country.

Ademu quoted Mr Ibiam Oguejiofor, National Coordinator of Strategy Implementation Task Office for Executive Order 5, as enumerating some of the objectives of the order.

Oguejiofor said it was to promote domestic and foreign investments through creation of employment and stimulation of national economy through STI.

Mr Hakeem Fahm, Lagos state Commissioner of Science and Technology reiterated the commitment of Lagos state government to support the initiative of the Federal Government to bridge the infrastructure gaps in the state.

Represented by Iyabo Philips, Director, Science programmes and promotion, Fahm also said more people would be given opportunities to benefit from the innovation hub.(NAN)

