Nigeria featuring in 8-team tournament ahead of Cricket World Cup

Nigeria’s under-19 cricket team are currently featuring in an eight-team CUBS cricket tournament, ahead of the Cricket World Cup, beginning on Jan. 17 in South Africa.

Uthe Ogbimi, coach of the team, said the tournament could be seen as a playing tour to test the readiness of the players ahead of the World Cup.

Ogbimi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that the team’s preparations were intense and would produce a good outing in the team’s first-ever World Cup appearance.

“We are featuring in an ongoing tournament with some of the best teams in South Africa. The CUBS competition began on Saturday and will end on Wednesday.

“This is necessary to evaluate how prepared we are for the World Cup,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria, who are in Group B with England, Australia and West Indies ahead of the World Cup, left the country for South Africa in December.(NAN)