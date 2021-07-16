Nigeria, far from hopeless state – NIPR

Dr. Ike Neliaku, Chairman, NIPR Integration, Peace & Security Summit Committee

Contrary to insinuations of Nigeria being a hopeless state, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has said that the country has the potentials of emerging as foremost nation of the world.

The Chairman, NIPR Integration, Peace and Security Committee, Dr. Ike Neliaku, disclosed this at the Committee’s meeting in Abuja.

Dr. Neliaku stated that the quality of views expressed by different partner organisations during the meeting was an indication that Nigeria has all it takes to beat the current travails.

“From the views canvassed, it is clear that our cultural diversity in Nigeria is an asset that could easily produce the foremost African Nation of the world. While we are not saying this is a cheap task, it is definitely something that can be achieved. Most Nigerians are committed to finding lasting solutions towards a peaceful, progressive and prosperous nation”.

He emphasized that as an Institute responsible for relationship management, the team was determined to ensure that the outcome of the forthcoming NIPR Summit on Integration, Peace and Security will be a game changer for the benefit of the citizens and the youth in particular.

It could be recalled that the NIPR on Monday inaugurated a 52-member National Planning Committee to drive citizens-based summit towards finding lasting solutions to various challenges in the country.

