Nigeria exploring all avenues to ensure adequate financing of health sector – Pate

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, has said that the Federal Government is exploring all avenues to ensure adequate financing of the health sector to make it live up to its responsibilities.

He said this at the ongoing 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference of Association of Radiologists in Nigeria (ARIN) and 60th AGM of Association of Radiologists in West Africa (ARAWA).

Represented by Dr Jimoh-Olawale Salaudeen, the Special Assistant to the minister, Pate said “government is planning to generate more funds through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

“The move is on to expand the scheme to accommodate more people to make the plan come through.

“It is clear that there are problems at the grassroots with budget, as it is inadequate to take care of the needs of the health sector.”

Pate, however, said Federal Government is exploring different avenues to ensure adequate funding.

He said “let us start from the issue of insurance, the National Health Insurance has been reinvigorated; we are trying to expand it to cover more people, and whatever funds that comes from it will be reinvested into the health sector.

“Another way is the issue of Public Private Partnership (PPP), as many international partners are interested in the health sector.

“The Federal Government is exploring the avenue in which such partners can come with their facilities to support the sector.

“Recently, some international communities were willing to partner Nigeria in terms of recruitment.”

The minister also said that government was moving toward producing its own drugs and vaccines and become an industrial hub with its value chain, saying “these are the potential the country has.”

According to him, the experience of COVID-19 has really taught the present administration more lessons, especially on the need to prepare for the unforseen, as well as the need to revive the health sector.

He said “government is also working towards improving factories in Lagos and every other place to start producing goods abundantly and make Nigeria self reliant.”

The minister added that the country is moving towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), stressing that a lot are really going on to achieve the feat.(NAN)

By Aderogba George

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

