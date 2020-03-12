Nigeria experiencing improved security – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the revival of the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival after many years of suspension and other international festivals across the country, signal more confidence in improved security.

The President stated this on Thursday in Argungu, Kebbi, when he declared open the 2020 and 60th edition of the international festival.He assured that the Federal Government will sustain investments in security infrastructure to boost cultural tourism, and attract more investments in the entertainment industry.

Buhari who spoke at the Argungu Agricultural Fair, noted that insecurity created a lull in tourism and entertainment for many years, with ripple effects on the economy,.Specifically, he said it restricted movements, gatherings and investments and promised to promote policies that will stimulate more interest in tourism and entertainment.“Our presence here today is evidence of Government’s commitment to restoring security and expanding domestic food production as core mandate of our programmes.

“We are all aware that this important cultural gathering was suspended for 11 years as a result of insecurity. Today, by the grace of God, this festival is back and I hope back for good. “We are not only celebrating the reinstatement of this important gathering, but we are also celebrating the remarkable progress made in restoring peace and security to this region and indeed, our country.

“It is also noteworthy that yesterday in Abuja a motor rally across five states, which will terminate here in Argungu, was flagged off.,” he said.The President said many international festivals, such as the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, were being celebrated across the country, bringing all Nigerians closer together and improving collective appreciation of the nation’s diversity, while projecting the rich history and culture to foreigners.“In both instances, massive jobs are created in the tourism sector, which we all agree is still not fully developed. We must therefore continue to encourage, support and promote such festivals.

The President commended Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, Emir of Argungu, Sama’ila Mera, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele for the remarkable event.He also commended the organising committee at the local, state and federal levels as well as the people of Argungu and Kebbi stateThe President said the government is focused on food security by investing in programmes that will stimulate more interest in agriculture, improve system of farming.

He highlighed some of the achievements since 2015 to include return of paddy pyramids and multi-billion naira rice mills.“Furthermore, you will all recall that our food security program started here in Kebbi back in 2015.“The many products displayed here are also proof of the progress we have made as a nation in feeding ourselves.“The farming, fishing and pastoral communities truly embraced our programmes and have proven that we can produce what we need.“We established the National Food Security Council, which I Chair, supported by the Governor of this State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to ensure that all our successes to date are continuously improved upon.“I thank the people of Kebbi State for your support to the Governor as he embarked on this very important national assignment.’

’Commending private sector sponsors and international development partners for supporting the 60th Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, the President said Nigerians have the capacity to solve the challenges facing the country.“For our farmers, fishing communities, those in the livestock sector and agro entrepreneurs, you have truly made me proud. We shall continue to support you all with access to credit, adequate inputs, access to markets and policies that will promote and support your competitiveness,” he said.Earlier the state governor commended the President for implementing policies and programmes transforming Nigeria into self sufficiency in rice production.Speaking in the same vein Emir of Argungu urged the President to extend the same gesture he did to transforming local rice production to other produce and, crops.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the President and other guests were treated to agricultural show paradiing crops, farm produce, fishing implementsThere was also a Durbar procession led by Emir of Argungu in honour of the President who toured a pavilion of exhibition of agriculture, fishing and cultural items and rice pyramids.

NAN reports that each of the three rice pyramids at the exhibition ground contains 15,000 bags of 50kg each.The President presented awards to best farmers of the year 2020 male and female and best rice farmers of the year 2020 male and female at the event. (NAN)