Nigeria, EU to Elevate Defence, Security Collaboration – Badaru

The Minister of Defence H.E Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has said that we need to work deeply on our security and defence collaboration and relationship.

He stated this when Mr Casmin Dirban, the Director Peace Partnership and Crisis Management Department of the European External Action Service in Brussel paid him a courtesy visit in Ship House ,Abuja .

Furthermore, the meeting discussed on improvement of cooperation on security to fight terrorism and banditry.

Badaru called for a deliberate effort to look for more areas of collaboration with Nigeria on defence and security matters.

Earlier, Mr Casmin Dirban accompanied by the European union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, noted the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and expressed a desire for stronger relations.