Nigeria elections: U.S. considers additional visa restrictions on individuals

The United States, U.S. has announced that individuals undermining democracy will face additional visa restrictions.

This was revealed in a statement by the U.S. Mission Nigeria posted on its Facebook page.

The statement made after the March 18 gubernatorial and state assembly polls said the U.S. was troubled by some disturbing acts witnessed across various states in Nigeria.

According to the U.S. Mission Nigeria : “The United States is deeply troubled by the disturbing acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during those polls in Lagos, Kano, and other states.

“Members of the U.S. diplomatic mission observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents first-hand.

“We call on Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individuals found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process.

“The United States likewise will consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria.

“The United States renews its call for any challenges to election results to go through established legal processes, which must not be interfered with.”