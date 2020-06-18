Nigeria elected member of UN Economic and Social Council

Share the news













The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday in New York elected Nigeria along with 17 other countries into the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the UN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new ECOSOC members will serve for three years with effect from Jan.1, 2021.

Checks by NAN shows that this will be Nigeria’s third time of serving in the important council since 2012.

Considered the heart of the UN, the council ECOSOC drives the economic, social and environmental agenda of the UN.

While 14 seats are reserved for African countries in the council, only five were vacant for Wednesday’s election.

Madagascar, Liberia, Libya and Zimbabwe were elected along with Nigeria following their endorsement and presentation by their respective sub-regional organisations ealier.

Also elected are Indonesia, Japan and Solomon Islands to represent Asia-and Pacific states, and Bulgaria for the Eastern European Group.

Others include Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala and Mexico to represent the Latin American and Caribbean Group.

Austria, France, Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom were elected to fill five vacant seats reserved for “Western European and other” states.

Nigeria’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Mr Samson Itegboje, told NAN that the country’s election within two years after its last term in the council underscored its diplomatic clout at the UN.

On why membership of ECOSOC is important to Nigeria, Itegboje described the council as a very strategic organ of the UN.

Under the UN Charter, it is responsible for promoting higher standards of living, employment and economic and social progress.

The council also identifies solutions to international economic, social and health problems, and facilitates international cultural and educational cooperation, among others.

Itegboje said as a member of the council Nigeria would be better placed to advance not only its interests but those of Africa as a whole. (NAN)

