Nigeria doesn’t need to borrow money – APC Chieftain

By Chimezie Godfrey
A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Darus Gololo has said that Nigeria does not have need to borrow money, but that the anti-graft agencies should go after former Ministers to recover stolen funds.

He made the assertion during a press conference on Sunday in Abuja.

Recall that the Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request on the 2022-2024 external borrowing rolling plan of 7.4 billion dollars and 100 million euros.

This followed the adoption of report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt at plenary.


Gololo said former ministers should be investigated and prosecuted as soon as possible.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to take the issue of the investigation of former Ministers seriously and as a matter of urgency.

He said,”If we want to get these money, all those ministers should be called to account. Am happy now that we have the Chairman of  EFCC who is a man of God, we want him to do the needful as a man of God.”

On the possibility of the government of the day heeding his call, he said the government of President Tinubu is different from past governments, adding that Tinubu is a listening President.

“The government we have now is different, you can see how he (Tinubu) addressed the ministers. I was there when he addressed a minister that if he does not perform for six months he is going to fire him, and he will do it.

“And if you see how they are doing their check and balance, there is a difference between other governments and his government. Any government that there is no check and balance it means they don’t have anything to present.

“This present President if you tell him something he listens to you and he will go by it. Send text now to Tinubu he will respond to you, call him on phone he will pick,” Gololo said.













