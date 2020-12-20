Nigeria Disability Databank, key to inclusive development- FG

The Federal Government says the Nigeria Disability Databank (NDDB), is a key instrument to inclusive development to facilitate economic growth and human capital development.

Dr Anthony Uwa, National Coordinator of the NDDB and Head of Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Uwa said that as a social welfare and humanitarian aspect of BRISIN,the NDDB is a government data and information system for People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), less privileged and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He added that NDDB was a vital technological and infrastructure instrument for credible planning, inclusiveness and rendering service to those involved.

“The databank will capture all PLWDs, less privileged and IDPs in every nook and cranny of the country with their biometrics, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is a pilot state

“It will also build a disabled database structure together with skill acquisition centre at every Area Councils or Local Government Area(LGA) for easy management of PLWDs and others.

“It will provide buses for easy transportation to access schools, hospitals and other social services. Also, provide Ambulances for emergency health situations.

“The Databank will in addition ensure that PWDs are carried along in the country’s socio-economic development and also given a sense of belonging by working with agencies responsible for PWDs.

“More so, in the NDDB structure, there will be multimedia halls for ICT trainings and usages for only PWDs and other trainers. The skill acquisition will have four sections with different skills objectives.

“At the end of the skill acquisition, there will be financial empowerment for both talented and others to make them productive,” Uwa said.

According to him, all these will culminate in inclusive development for PLWDs, provision of jobs to many Nigerians and ultimately boosting the economy of the country.

On how to collect data, Uwa said the system plans to build data centres in al Local Government Areas(LGAs)of the country to connect with the wards and provide buses and ambulances to reach those that could not walk.

He also said that communication systems would be provided to aid and facilitate communication with PLWDs.

“So, building an authentic database for PLWDs will help solve the problem of unemployment among our youths and also add value to humanitarian consideration for international credibility of government activities towards a specific sector,” he said.

On funding, Uwa said there was need for the World Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria, philanthropists, Corporate Organisations, international and local donors to play their roles in funding the NDDB.

In the area of collaboration with Christain Asociation of Nigeria and Ismalic Council of Nigeria, Uwa said there was a strong partnership between the NDDB and the religious groups.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative and called on Nigerians and donor agencies to contribute to the laudable programme, aimed at enhancing effective planning for citizens towards boosting the economy.(NAN)