Nigeria Diaspora Network congratulates Anambra Governor-elect Soludo

The Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN) has congratulated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)’s Candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo, in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra on his election victory.

The NDN’s Deputy Director of Finance, Mrs Vivian Iwuji, in a congratulatory massage made available in Abuja on Thursday, described the outcome of the poll as “victory for democracy and all the people of Anambra State.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NDN is an association of Nigerian professionals abroad who have come together to channel their skills and resources to the development of Nigeria.



Mrs Iwuji, an indigene of Anambra and a United States (US)-based Manager of Health Care Home, said she was excited that Soludo emerged victorious in an election that was peaceful, free, fair and credible despite palpable fear that enveloped the state prior to the poll.“The Nigeria Diaspora Network congratulates the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his election as Governor of Anambra State.“No doubt, your victory in the Anambra State Governorship Election is a victory for democracy on the one hand, and a victory for the people of Anambra State, who came out in their numbers to elect you as the next governor on the other hand.“

We, therefore, urge you to extend a hand of fellowship to all individuals and groups involved in the election in order to heal pre-election wounds and make Anambra State the beacon of excellence in the South-East region,” she said.She assured the governor-elect of the group’s readiness to work with him for the development of Anambra and Nigeria at large.Iwuji also commended residents of the state for the peaceful conduct of the governorship election.“

Prior to this election, we called on all the stakeholders in the governorship election to conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure a peaceful election, and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (IINEC) and security agencies to be neutral.“It is on record that we have witnessed one of the most peaceful elections in recent times in the country.

I congratulate our people on this feat,” she said.She said though there were fears over security challenge facing the state, the election was largely peaceful.

The group also commended security agencies for the high level of professionalism displayed, while praising President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for giving all the candidates a level-playing field during the poll. Iwuji, who commended INEC’s impartiality in the election, charged the electoral umpire to improve on its use of technology to guard against cases of widely reported failure of Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) across numerous polling units, and logistics problem attributed to late commencement of the poll.(NAN)

