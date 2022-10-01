Nigeria destined for greatness, says APC candidate

By Aminu Mohammed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Niger, Malam Umar Bago, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will be great in spite of the current challenges.

Bago told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna by telephone that in spite of the challenges, the country had achieved alot since its independence 62 years ago.

Bago urged Nigerians to continue to work for sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic progress of the country.

He also urged Nigerians to support the government at all levels, saying the task of nation-building required the contribution of every citizen.

He called on Nigerians to improve the way they relate to one another.

“The future of the country lies in its ability to achieve unity and peace, and would be much easier to attain, if leaders at all levels allow justice and fair play to govern their actions,” he said.

Bago explained that when people believed in the fairness of their leaders, they would be ready to do everything within their power to protect their fatherland.

He appealed to groups that felt aggrieved to shun sentiments, drop agitation and leverage the improved political climate in the country.(NAN)

