‎Nigeria: Democracy Backsliding With Collapse of Accountable Governance – CISLAC

‎In Nigeria, democracy is backsliding because of the frightening collapse of responsible, transparent and accountable governance under the watch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said today, as the nation marks Democracy Day and 26 years of continuous democratic governance.



‎“Right now, the nation’s democratic institutions are at their weakest points and consistently failing the people, while authoritarian tendencies continue to rise. Failure of leadership, erosion of public trust, rising corruption, impunity, compromised electoral processes, and shrinking civic space are some of the key indicators of deliberate undermining of democratic values.



‎”Political leaders must retrace their steps to safeguard the democratic rule that was fiercely fought for,” said Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC.



‎“Instead of building on the gains of democratic rule of the past, the country is regressing into a governance model defined by unaccountable leadership, weak institutions, killings and absolute exclusion of citizens from decision-making,” Rafsanjani added.



‎He noted that CISLAC is concerned over Nigeria’s deteriorating electoral credibility, noting that elections have become mere exercises in futility for many citizens, marked by violence, voter suppression, vote buying, and judicial interference in electoral outcomes—creating political banditry aimed solely at state capture for personal gains.



‎“There is widespread voter apathy and growing distrust in the electoral system. Political parties lack ideology and discipline, functioning merely as platforms for elite bargains and transactional personal gains,” Rafsanjani stated.



‎CISLAC stresses the urgent need for electoral and political party reforms to restore public trust in Nigeria’s democratic processes.



‎While anti-corruption efforts at the federal level are frequently touted, CISLAC is deeply troubled by the pervasive and largely unchecked corruption at the state level.



‎“Many state governors operate without transparency, supported by compromised state assemblies and an almost total lack of oversight. We must decentralize anti-corruption efforts and empower state-level institutions to function independently,” said Rafsanjani.



‎The judiciary is also under pressure, as delays in access to justice, conflicting court judgments, and perceived political interference continue to undermine the rule of law.



‎“A functional democracy depends on an impartial and independent judiciary. But what we see today in Nigeria is a system under pressure from political actors, lacking financial autonomy, and rapidly losing public confidence,” Rafsanjani warned.



‎CISLAC calls for comprehensive judicial reform to ensure timely, impartial justice and uphold the supremacy of the rule of law.



‎“Despite repeated promises, insecurity continues unabated. Citizens are not safe, and the government has yet to present a coherent national security strategy that addresses both symptoms and root causes,” CISLAC said.



‎The federal government must adopt a people-centred security approach that prioritizes civilian protection and addresses long-standing causes of conflict.



‎CISLAC is alarmed by the continued economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians, despite government claims of saving trillions of naira from the removal of fuel subsidies. While the removal was presented as a necessary economic reform, citizens have been left to suffer skyrocketing inflation, unaffordable prices for food and transport, and a lack of basic public services.



‎“The so-called fuel subsidy savings have not translated into tangible relief for ordinary Nigerians,” said CISLAC. “Instead, more people have been plunged into poverty, unemployment remains high, and there is no clear strategy for economic recovery or social protection.”



‎The lack of transparency and accountability in managing these funds is widening the trust deficit between government and citizens.



‎CISLAC strongly condemns the continued clampdowns on civic voices, peaceful protesters, journalists, activists, and civil society organizations working on human rights and anti-corruption in Nigeria.



‎“The arrest and harassment of young Nigerians calling for good governance, and the intimidation of NGOs like Amnesty International, show a disturbing intolerance for accountability. This shrinking civic space is incompatible with any credible democratic system,” said Rafsanjani.



‎As Nigeria celebrates another Democracy Day, CISLAC stressed the need for concrete, deliberate, and far-reaching reforms to rescue the country’s democratic project.



‎“Democracy is more than elections. It must demonstrate good governance, strong institutions, protection of rights, and active civic participation. We call on the Nigerian government to end the ongoing repression, embrace people-oriented reforms, and restore the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system,” Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani concluded.



