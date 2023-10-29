Nigeria Defence Minister visits Turkey to enhance bilateral cooperation

In his drive to equip the Nigeria Armed Forces with high tech hardware and other Military equipments, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON mni, has paid a bilateral visit to Turkey to further discuss and explore how best Nigeria can partner with Turkey on the production of Military hardware and equipments.

Badaru, accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Mashal Hassan Abubakar visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries in the capital city, Ankara to see things for himself.

He inspected various sections of the firm in charge of the manufacturing of modern military aircraft and other defence equipments.

Furthermore in the course of taking him round the facility, the CEO of the company, Engineer Temel Kotel informed the Minister that the industry was established in 1973 with the primary goal of manufacturing military aircraft, satellites, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the conclusion of the tour, the Hon Minister commended the company for its over five decades of successful ventures in the manufacturing of military facilities.

According to him , Nigeria would explore the possibility of partnering with Turkey in intelligence and information sharing for the mutual benefit of both countries in Defence cooperation.

