Nigeria Customs team bags best corporate team at spokespersons’ award

By Martha Agas

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has emerged as the best corporate spokesperson team at the 5th National Spokespersons Awards 2025.

This is contained in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Thursday in Abuja.

Maiwada said that the service received the award at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Abuja Continental Hotel, from the event with the theme ‘Integrity and the Evolving Roles of Spokespersons in Leadership Communication’.

He said that the NCS was recognised alongside other leading institutions, reaffirming the vital role of institutional communication and public relations in the public sector.

Maiwada said the honour reflected the collective efforts and professionalism of the Customs communication team and the service as a whole.

“This award is not about one person, it represents the dedication and synergy of our entire public relations team.

“We have built a culture of collaboration and strategic engagement, focused on transparency, reputation management, and stakeholder communication,” he said.

He said that the latest recognition was built on the service’s previous success at the 2024 edition of the awards.

According to him, winning again this year confirms that the team is consistently raising the bar.

” We are committed to fostering trust and credibility through accurate and impactful public engagement,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Spokespersons Awards is Nigeria’s premier platform dedicated to honouring and celebrating the creativity and excellence of spokespersons operating in public and private organisations across the country.

These awards recognise individuals and organisations that have excelled in strategic communication, public engagement, and reputation management. (NAN)(