….Nigeria Customs Service Spokesperson visits NCBN for revitalization plans

The National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, paid a working visit to the Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN) on Tuesday.

Maiwada who also doubles as a Director, Nigeria Customs Service Broadcasting Network NCBN noted that the visit aimed to discuss plans for the revitalization of the NCBN ensuring its effective operation under the leadership of CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR.

Warmly welcomed by the Managing Director of NCBN, Jamilu Yusuf, at the network’s Head Office in Guzape, Abuja, CSC Maiwada confirmed that the Nigeria Customs Service has made comprehensive arrangements to revive NCBN to its full potential.

CSC Maiwada, who happens to be NCBN’s pioneer Liaison Officer in the early stages of its establishment in 2020, expressed optimism about the prospects of the re-establishment of NCBN.

He highlighted the importance of having a standard broadcast station that specializes in reporting on commerce, trade, and national economic issues.

“We are back, and this time around, we are going to get it right, and we’ll make sure that the station will succeed, contributing to a broader reach in specialized broadcasting.” declared CSC Maiwada.

Emphasizing the commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service to strengthen its relationship with Nigerians, CSC Maiwada noted that the focus is on disseminating accurate information about the Service.

He said there is a connection between these efforts and CGC Bashir Adeniyi’s initiatives to facilitate trade, suppress smuggling, and generate more revenue for infrastructural development within the nation.

In response, Managing Director Jamilu Yusuf expressed gratitude for the visit, describing it as timely and long-awaited.

He emphasized the significance of the visit in assessing the preparedness of NCBN for its relaunch. Mr. Yusuf reiterated the network’s commitment to providing quality broadcasting that aligns with national economic interests.

The Managing Director also expressed his pleasure in taking the PRO and his team on a sighting tour to all the offices in the station.

This tour provided valuable insights into the current state of the facilities and allowed for discussions on areas that require attention as part of the network’s re-establishment process.

As plans unfold for the revitalization of NCBN, the collaborative efforts between the Nigeria Customs Service and the broadcasting network signal a promising future for enhanced communication and information dissemination on matters crucial to the nation’s economy.

….Nigeria Customs Service Spokesperson visits NCBN for revitalization plans

