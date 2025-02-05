Nigeria Customs Service Commends Stakeholders for Role in NCS Act 2023 Implementation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has acknowledged the significant role of stakeholders in shaping and implementing the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023, marking a pivotal change in the country’s customs operations.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The new legislation replaces the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) and other related laws, bringing a comprehensive legal framework aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency in customs.

“The NCSA 2023 is a product of extensive consultations, constructive dialogue, and collaborative efforts with key industry players, government agencies, and other stakeholders,” the NCS said in a statement. “Their insights, expertise, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in ensuring a robust legal framework that promotes innovation and strengthens transparency in customs operations.”

As part of the new framework, the NCS is enforcing a 4% charge on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports, calculated on the total value of imported goods including transportation expenses up to the port of loading. This move is crucial for the effective operation of the Service, the NCS emphasized.

The NCS also addressed concerns regarding the simultaneous collection of a 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee alongside the new FOB charge. The Service assured the public that consultations are ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Finance to address these concerns.

Under the leadership of Comptroller General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the NCS reaffirms its commitment to transparency, fair trade practices, and efficient revenue management. Stakeholders have been urged to support the NCSA 2023 initiative, which the NCS believes reflects a balanced and well-considered approach.