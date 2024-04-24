Nigeria Customs Service Bolsters Collaboration with Benin Republic Counterpart

In an effort to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and its counterpart in the Republic of Benin, a high-powered delegation led by the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, embarked on a crucial mission to meet with the Director-General of the Customs Administration of Benin Republic on Thursday, 11 April, 2024.

The primary focus of the meeting, as outlined by the CGC, was to deliberate on strategies aimed at amplifying trade activities between the two nations and ensuring the seamless implementation of recommendations previously discussed during their rendezvous in Cotonou.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, the CGC underscored, “We are cognizant of the established framework for cooperation between our respective customs administrations. This framework was established at a higher level by the authorities of the heads of State, President Patrice Talon of Benin and His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, both expressing a desire to work together. It is upon this foundation that the customs of both countries are united in their efforts.”

Welcoming the delegation with open arms, Mrs Adidjatou Hassan Zanouvi, the Director-General of Benin Customs Administration, reiterated their steadfast commitment to executing the mutually agreed-upon measures, emphasising the importance of thorough monitoring to ensure effective implementation.

The collaborative endeavours between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Benin Republic Customs Administration, according to her, serve as a testament to their shared commitment to facilitating seamless trade operations and ensuring the efficient management of cross-border activities for the mutual benefit of both nations.

In the meantime, during the visit, the CGC seized the opportunity to inspect ongoing projects within the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command. Accompanied by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Timi Bomodi, the CGC meticulously assessed the progress of the projects and received assurances of diligent oversight from the responsible authorities.

