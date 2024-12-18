Nigeria Customs Service Approves promotion of 1,419 Junior Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Management has approved the promotion of 1,419 junior officers across various ranks. This significant decision was ratified during the 10th Management meeting, chaired by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on November 29, 2024.

National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, who disclosed this in a statement also said, the comprehensive promotion list encompasses both General Duty and Support Staff who excelled in the 2024 promotion exercise. Specifically, 346 General Duty and 384 Support Staff officers were elevated from Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) to Inspector of Customs (IC); 4 General Duty and 13 Support Staff officers advanced from Customs Assistant I (CAI) to Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC); 372 General Duty and 59 Support Staff officers moved up from Customs Assistant II (CAII) to Customs Assistant I (CAI); and 188 General Duty and 54 Support Staff officers were promoted from Customs Assistant III (CAIII) to Customs Assistant II (CAII).

He said, “This strategic advancement underscores the transformative leadership of the NCS management team under the visionary stewardship of CGC Adeniyi. By prioritising career growth as a cornerstone of workforce motivation, his administration inspires a culture of excellence, empowering employees to achieve their full potential and driving the organisation toward unparalleled service delivery.”

In extending his heartfelt congratulations, the CGC urged the newly promoted men to redouble their efforts in fulfilling the Service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation. Additionally, the promotion list for senior officers is currently being processed, pending approval by the Nigeria Customs Service Board.



