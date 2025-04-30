Nigeria Customs Seizes Over ₦921m Worth of Prohibited Drugs, Expired Food, Drones at Apapa Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a major crackdown on smuggling operations at the Apapa Port Command, intercepting a total of ₦921 million worth of prohibited items between January and April 2025.

The seized contraband includes unregistered pharmaceuticals, expired food products, and high-tech surveillance equipment such as drones and communication devices.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, said the seizures were a direct result of intensified surveillance efforts under the National Strategic Economic Development Plan and the Executive Order on Port Operations. The heightened enforcement comes amid increasing sophistication in smuggling tactics targeting Nigeria’s key maritime gateways.

“In recent months, we’ve witnessed a disturbing trend in the importation of unregistered pharmaceuticals and controlled technology. These items present serious threats to public health and national security,” Adeniyi said. “The seizures made at Apapa Port reflect our unwavering commitment to protecting the Nigerian people and the integrity of our borders.”

According to the Comptroller General, eleven seizures were recorded in the first quarter of the year, including five 40-foot containers, two 20-foot containers, and four separate operations involving loosely concealed contraband. The contraband was categorized into three main groups:

“Unregistered pharmaceutical products, which made up 63.7% of the seizure value and lacked mandatory NAFDAC registration,

“Expired food items, notably margarine with compromised safety profiles, and

“Controlled equipment, including drones and communication devices imported without required End-User Certificates from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“Among the seized items were sexual enhancement drugs such as REDSUN Sildenafil Citrate Jelly, Rocket Sildenafil Tablets, and Vitaplus “Big Booty Tablets,” as well as expired margarine valued at over ₦240 million. In one container alone (MRSU 3041714), over 1,000 cartons of falsely declared sildenafil products were discovered, with a duty paid value exceeding ₦143 million,” he said.

The NCS also intercepted 113 drones in two separate incidents and 10 professional-grade walkie-talkies, all imported without proper authorization, raising fresh concerns over the possible use of such equipment by non-state actors.

Adeniyi warned that these seizures indicate a shift toward more organized smuggling networks with diversified contraband portfolios. “We are seeing calculated misdeclarations, false classification of pharmaceuticals as cosmetics, and the selection of jurisdictions with lax export controls. This is no longer random smuggling—it’s structured and deliberate,” he stated.

The customs boss praised the officers and men of the Apapa Port Command for their vigilance and professionalism and highlighted ongoing collaboration with other agencies including NAFDAC, NDLEA, and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He revealed that intelligence-led operations have yielded a 34.6% increase in narcotics interceptions compared to the same period in 2024, pointing to the effectiveness of joint enforcement frameworks.

“We wish to serve clear notice to all stakeholders in the import-export chain: the Nigeria Customs Service now has enhanced intelligence, technology, and inter-agency support. We will detect and intercept prohibited goods, regardless of concealment strategies or false documentation,” Adeniyi warned.

The Customs Service called on the public to report suspicious import activities and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s health, economy, and security.