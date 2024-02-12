Nigeria Customs secures conviction of 2 for assault on officers

The Nigeria Customs Service has successfully secured the conviction of two smugglers, Felarun Oluwasegun and Fakorede Jelili, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The convictions stem from their involvement in assembling to contravene customs laws, possession of smuggled goods and assaulting Customs Officers with charms and horsewhips at Owoyele-Igbogila, Yewa-North Local Government, Ogun State in 2023.

Felarun and Jelili have been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment with hard labor without the option of fine by Honourable Justice Demi-Ajayi of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, asserted that 11 suspects were convicted for committing offences of improper importation, assault of Customs officers, possession of Pangolin scales meant for export, among other illicit items, while some other smuggling and related cases instituted in the courts are at various stages of prosecution and would be followed up diligently.

Felarun Oluwasegun and Fakorede Jelili were first arraigned in Court in May 2023 on a three-count charge and have been remanded at the correctional center in Abeokuta since then until their recent conviction.