Nigeria Customs promotes 1,419 personnel

By Martha Agas

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) management has approved the promotion of 1,419 junior officers across various ranks.

The service spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Maiwada said that the move was ratified at the NCS’s 10th management meeting, chaired by the Comptroller General (C-G), Adewale Adeniyi, in November.

He said that the comprehensive promotion list includes both general duty and support staff who excelled in the 2024 promotion exercise.

“Specifically, 346 general duty and 384 support staff officers were elevated from Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) to Inspector of Customs (IC).

“Four general duty and 13 support staff officers advanced from Customs Assistant I (CAI) to Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC); 372 general duty and 59 support staff officers moved up from Customs Assistant II (CAII) to Customs Assistant I (CAI).

“Also, 188 general duty and 54 support staff officers were promoted from Customs Assistant III (CAIII) to Customs Assistant II (CAII),” he said.

According to Maiwada, the strategic advancement is a demonstration of the transformative leadership of the NCS management team under the stewardship of C-G.

“By prioritising career growth as a cornerstone of workforce motivation, his (C-G) administration inspires a culture of excellence, empowering employees to achieve their full potential and driving the organisation toward unparalleled service delivery, “he said.

He said that while the customs boss congratulates the personnel, he also urged them to redouble their efforts in fulfilling the service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation.

The spokesman stated that the promotion list for senior officers was currently being processed, pending approval by the NCS board. (NAN)