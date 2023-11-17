Nigeria Customs Men’s Basketball Team Secures Victory in Prestigious NBBF Premier League

The Nigeria Customs Service Men’s Basketball Team clinched the championship title at the recently concluded Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) Premier Basketball Men’s Final Eight Championships, Savannah Conference, held in Abuja.

The NCS team faced a formidable opponent, Gboko City Chiefs, in a tightly contested match on Saturday, 11 November 2023, emerging victorious with a final score of 83-78.

This win secures their qualification for the Final Eight Playoffs scheduled to take place in Lagos.

In a statement signed by Superintendent of Customs Akinwale Fatoki, the Public Relations Officer of the Training Doctrine Command, Gwagwalada, the NCS team displayed dominance by winning all 13 matches during the campaign, playing against competitive teams such as Nile University, Kano Pillars, Bauchi Nets, Plateau Peaks, Gboko City Chiefs, Gombe Bulls, and Correctional Services.

Topping the league table, they secured a place in the Final Eight Playoffs, with Gboko City Chiefs securing the second spot.

The head coach of the Nigeria Customs Service Team, Coach Muhammed Abba, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s outstanding performance.

He commended the players for their tenacity, strength, and professional shooting abilities.

Coach Abba stated that “the team’s ultimate goal is to secure tickets to the prestigious Basketball Africa League (BAL).”

The Final Eight Playoffs will feature four teams selected from the top two of both the Savannah Conference and Atlantic Conference Leagues. The ultimate winner of the 2023 NBBF Premier Basketball League will proudly represent Nigeria at this year’s BAL, scheduled to be held at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

