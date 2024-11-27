Nigeria: CSO Laments Over 27,000 Cases of GBV in 4 years, Seeks Urgent Action

Over 27,000 cases of violence against women and girls have been reported in Nigeria between 2020 and 2024, spotlighting a deepening crisis that demands urgent and sustained action, says Princess Hamman-Obels

Director, IRIAD – The Electoral Hub.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Over 27,000 cases of violence against women and girls have been reported in Nigeria between 2020 and 2024, spotlighting a deepening crisis that demands urgent and sustained action, says Princess Hamman-Obels

Director, IRIAD – The Electoral Hub.

She highlighted the disturbing statistics in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Hamman-Obels noted that stakeholders across the country are calling for decisive steps to end gender-based violence (GBV), which continues to devastate lives amid weak enforcement of laws and cultural stigmas.

She noted that this year’s campaign theme, “Towards Beijing +30: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” underscores the urgency of addressing the systemic factors fueling GBV.

“Despite legislative strides like the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act of 2015, implementation gaps and entrenched societal norms perpetuate a culture of silence and impunity.

“The Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kaduna has recorded 3,977 cases of sexual violence since 2019, while Lagos State alone documented over 24,000 GBV cases between 2019 and 2023. These figures barely scratch the surface, as many victims—fearing stigma or retaliation—do not report incidents,” she stated.

She added,”The surge in violence coincides with ongoing conflicts in the North West and Central regions, where terrorism, banditry, and farmer-herder crises exacerbate the vulnerability of women and girls. Armed groups often use sexual violence as a weapon of war, leaving victims without recourse due to weak institutional frameworks.

“Although all Nigerian states have adopted or domesticated the VAPP Act, enforcement remains inconsistent. In rural areas, traditional beliefs and stigmas continue to undermine victims’ access to justice. Femicide cases have shocked the nation, yet they often fail to result in convictions, highlighting the lack of robust legal protections for women.”

In commemorating the 16 Days of Activism, the Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub urge all sectors of society to take collective action:

“Government: Fully enforce the VAPP Act and allocate increased funding to GBV prevention programs, including safe shelters and counseling services for survivors.

“Civil Society: Strengthen advocacy efforts and expand grassroots programs that challenge harmful cultural norms and provide support for victims.

“Community Leaders: Leverage their influence to promote gender equity and condemn violence in all forms.

“Educational Institutions: Introduce curriculum reforms that emphasize respect, equity, and human rights, fostering long-term cultural change.

“Media: Shift the narrative by responsibly reporting on GBV cases, amplifying survivor stories, and promoting awareness campaigns.”

IRIAD’s Director, Hamman-Obels, emphasized the importance of collective action: “Every individual, civil society organization, and government entity must unite to create a world where women and girls feel safe and valued. Let us ‘orange’ our communities as a symbol of hope and commitment to ending violence.”

She added,”The vibrant color orange, symbolizing hope and a brighter future, will be used to mark this campaign. From November 25—International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women—to December 10—Human Rights Day—the global community will rally behind the call to end GBV once and for all.

“For Nigeria, the stakes could not be higher. Without urgent action, the cycle of violence will continue, eroding the country’s social fabric and hindering progress toward gender equality.”