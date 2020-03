The NCDC has confirmed that COVID-19 cases have risen to 97 in Nigeria by Saturday night.

NCDC made this known in its tweet thus: “As at 10:40 pm 28th March, there are



“97 confirmed cases

“1 death

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 59

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1