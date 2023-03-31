Nigeria Correctional Service Superintendent arraigned for job racketeering

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Superintendent with the Nigeria Correctional Service, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Mr. Eyimoga Moses, has been arraigned in court before Hon. Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for the fraudulent act of job racketeering.

According to ICPC counsel Barr. Bako Alongs, the defendant, Eyimoga Moses, who is a Superintendent with the Nasarawa State Command of the Service, was arraigned on one-count charge of corruption before Hon. Justice Abdul Adogo, for collecting N800,000 from a couple for two vacancy slots at the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State, which Eyimoga knew was false and therefore committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charge and was admitted to bail and ordered to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service, Makurdi, Benue State until he meets the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned to 20th June 2023 for trial.