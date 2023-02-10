Nigeria condoles Turkey over earthquake

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has commiserated with the Government of Turkey over the devastating earthquake which occurred in the country on Monday.

Umar Farouq who paid a condolence visit to the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria H. E. Hidayet Bayraktar on behalf of the federal government on Friday described the earthquake and its aftermath as devastating. She prayed for God’s strength in their trying time.

“We received with sadness, the news of the devastating earthquake in your country. On behalf of the Federal government, we are here to commiserate with you in this trying time. It is a natural disaster and unforeseen. We pray that families of the victims affected by the earthquake and especially those of the dead will find strength to bear the loss. This is very sad and devastating.

“The President , His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari sends his condolences and prayers at this time. Once again, accept our condolences as we pray for the peaceful repose of lives lost in the disaster.”

Responding, the Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, His Excellency Hidayet Bayraktar, appreciated the government of Nigeria and the Minister for their condolences and prayed for continued peaceful collaborations between the two countries.

The Permanent Secretary of the Fed Min of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo mni. NPOM, the Director Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Ahmed Mustapha Habib and the Special Assisant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs Group Captain Shehu Sadique were among those who accompanied the Minister on the condolence visit.