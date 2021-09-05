Nigeria condemns coup d’etat in Guinea

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Guinea.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, the government expressed sadness over the apparent coup d’etat that has taken place in Guinea.

According to the statement, the government stressed that the incident is in clear violation of the ECOWAS protocol on democracy and good governance.

It therefore called on the perpetrators to ensure the immediate restoration of constitutional order and the protection of the citizens’ lives and property.

“The Nigerian Government is saddened by the apparent coup d’état that has taken place in the Republic of Guinea today, in clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind this coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property,” it stated.

