Nigeria condemns coup d’etat in Guinea

By Chimezie Godfrey

Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned unconstitutional change of government in Republic of Guinea.

In a statement signed by Spokesperson, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, government expressed sadness over apparent d’etat that has taken place in Guinea.

According to statement, government stressed that incident is in clear violation of the ECOWAS protocol democracy and good governance.

It therefore called perpetrators to ensure immediate restoration of constitutional order and protection of the citizens’ lives and property.

Nigerian Government is saddened by the apparent d’état that has taken place in the Republic of Guinea today, in clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls those behind this to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property,” it stated.

