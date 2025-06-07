Nigeria commiserates with Zambia over passing of former president, Lungu





By Fortune Abang

The Federal Government has expressed condolences to the government and people of Zambia over the passing of its former president, Edgar Lungu, on Thursday.

Lungu died at the age of 68 years.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, expressed Nigeria’s condolences in a statement on Saturday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The departed President Lungu served Zambia with dedication from 2015 to 2021, steering the nation through significant milestones, including infrastructure development and regional diplomacy, while upholding the spirit of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.



“His leadership saw to the appointment of Zambia’s first female president and other initiatives, to promote inclusivity, national unity, and economic diversification, among other things.



“Nigeria also acknowledges president Lungu’s contributions to strengthening Africa’s collective voice on the global stage and his commitment to regional solidarity.

“We, therefore, stand in solidarity with the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and all Zambians during this period of national mourning.

“Nigeria joins the international community in celebrating his life and times. May his gentle soul rest in peace. (NAN)