Nigeria commences Democracy Day Celebration at Eagle Square

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The activities of the 2022 Democracy Day Celebration has commenced at the Eagles Square, Abuja, with marching of Commander Guards Brigade general salutes.

The Commander Guard brigade took his position and salute at 9 a.m.

This will be followed with the arrival of special dignitaries, including President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others include former Presidents and Vice Presidents; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Ministers and members of the National Assembly.

Also expected at the venue were were permanent secretaries and heads of federal ministries and parastatals.

Some of the dignitaries already seated are Service Chiefs and Inspector of General of Police; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retired), and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Amb. Babagana Kingibe. (NAN)

